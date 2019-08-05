Neumann Capital Management LLC Sells 270 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Neumann Capital Management LLC decreased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Neumann Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Neumann Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $2,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 16,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter.

IJK traded down $6.71 on Monday, hitting $217.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,493. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.83. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $179.75 and a 1-year high of $238.39.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

