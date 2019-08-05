New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR) CEO Lewis Cirne Sells 4,000 Shares

New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR) CEO Lewis Cirne sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total value of $354,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Lewis Cirne also recently made the following trade(s):

Get New Relic alerts:

On Monday, August 5th, Lewis Cirne sold 16,000 shares of New Relic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total value of $1,363,680.00.

On Friday, July 5th, Lewis Cirne sold 500 shares of New Relic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total value of $45,750.00.

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Lewis Cirne sold 17,000 shares of New Relic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total value of $1,531,700.00.

On Tuesday, June 4th, Lewis Cirne sold 19,500 shares of New Relic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total value of $1,905,540.00.

Shares of NEWR traded down $4.66 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $83.24. 1,190,568 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 876,246. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.92. New Relic Inc has a one year low of $70.30 and a one year high of $113.34. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -268.52 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.90.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 6.57% and a negative net margin of 8.53%. The firm had revenue of $132.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that New Relic Inc will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of New Relic by 58.4% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 358 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Relic during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of New Relic by 255.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 587 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Relic during the second quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Relic during the first quarter worth about $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (down from $118.00) on shares of New Relic in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective on shares of New Relic in a research note on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine upgraded New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Relic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target (up from $129.00) on shares of New Relic in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. New Relic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.92.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides various digital products worldwide. Its cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Platform, which enable organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. The company offers New Relic Application Performance Management that provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, top transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

Featured Article: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.