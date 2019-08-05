New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Lifted to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $11.50 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $9.50.

NYCB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Sandler O’Neill cut New York Community Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. TheStreet cut New York Community Bancorp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on New York Community Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a hold rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.20.

NYCB traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $11.47. The company had a trading volume of 10,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,206,205. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.29. New York Community Bancorp has a 1-year low of $8.61 and a 1-year high of $12.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.99.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 21.73%. The company had revenue of $255.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. Analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 86.08%.

In related news, Director Hanif Dahya bought 1,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.31 per share, with a total value of $43,148.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $125,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 52.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Colrain Capital LLC bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 62.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

