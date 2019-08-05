New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $2.54 Million Position in PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 81,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 11,600 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $2,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PBF. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in PBF Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $516,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in PBF Energy by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 527,868 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,245,000 after purchasing an additional 105,327 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in PBF Energy by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 30,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in PBF Energy by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 228,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,470,000 after purchasing an additional 6,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in PBF Energy by 79.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 98,785 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 43,847 shares in the last quarter. 88.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PBF shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $42.00 target price on shares of PBF Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of PBF Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (down from $33.00) on shares of PBF Energy in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.63.

In related news, insider Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora acquired 1,609,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.95 per share, for a total transaction of $46,603,594.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas J. Nimbley acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.76 per share, for a total transaction of $950,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 405,990 shares in the company, valued at $9,646,322.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PBF stock traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.22. 41,433 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,630,053. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.62. PBF Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $23.67 and a 1 year high of $53.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.11.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.23 billion. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 0.09%. The company’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PBF Energy Inc will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. PBF Energy’s payout ratio is currently 36.81%.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks into petroleum products.

