New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $2.84 Million Position in Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 115,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.20% of Central Garden & Pet worth $2,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 3.7% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 13,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Central Garden & Pet by 1.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Central Garden & Pet by 6.2% in the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in Central Garden & Pet by 2.3% in the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 28,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Central Garden & Pet by 0.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 118,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. 66.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CENTA traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.50. 3,813 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,627. Central Garden & Pet Co has a fifty-two week low of $20.97 and a fifty-two week high of $40.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 4.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.04.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.06). Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 4.30%. The company had revenue of $706.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.17 million. As a group, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet Co will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

CENTA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a report on Friday. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.60.

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

