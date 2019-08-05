New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $3.01 Million Stake in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.13% of United Community Banks worth $3,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of United Community Banks by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,406,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,107,000 after acquiring an additional 398,806 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the 4th quarter worth about $631,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of United Community Banks by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 188,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,036,000 after acquiring an additional 3,938 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of United Community Banks by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of United Community Banks by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UCBI has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub cut United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.40.

Shares of NASDAQ UCBI traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $26.21. The stock had a trading volume of 3,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,348. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. United Community Banks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.23 and a fifty-two week high of $31.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.10.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $142.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.30 million. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 27.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides retail and corporate banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, savings and time deposits accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit.

