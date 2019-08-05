New York State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 13,600 Shares of Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,390 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 13,600 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $1,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IRDM. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 200.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,673,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,779,000 after buying an additional 2,450,078 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Iridium Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,249,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Iridium Communications by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,849,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,919,000 after purchasing an additional 517,624 shares during the period. Dudley & Shanley Inc. lifted its position in Iridium Communications by 118.2% during the second quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 869,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,233,000 after purchasing an additional 471,250 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Iridium Communications by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 329,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,071,000 after purchasing an additional 127,631 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications stock traded down $1.70 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.44. 26,229 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 750,789. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -160.14 and a beta of 2.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.06. Iridium Communications Inc has a 12 month low of $16.64 and a 12 month high of $28.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 10.37% and a negative return on equity of 3.56%. The business had revenue of $143.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Iridium Communications Inc will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Iridium Communications news, Director Parker William Rush purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.70 per share, for a total transaction of $90,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 201,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,568,329.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services through satellite to businesses, the U.S. and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

