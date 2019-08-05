New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 2,700 Shares of Matthews International Corp (NASDAQ:MATW)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Matthews International Corp (NASDAQ:MATW) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 65,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.21% of Matthews International worth $2,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Matthews International by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,737,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,573,000 after buying an additional 141,901 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Matthews International by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 370,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,065,000 after purchasing an additional 35,762 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Matthews International by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 260,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Matthews International in the fourth quarter valued at about $813,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Matthews International in the fourth quarter valued at about $241,000. 81.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MATW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Matthews International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. BidaskClub downgraded Matthews International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.50.

MATW traded up $0.40 on Monday, reaching $32.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 806 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,314. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.16. Matthews International Corp has a 1 year low of $29.04 and a 1 year high of $53.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.33.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.04). Matthews International had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $379.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Matthews International Corp will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. This is a boost from Matthews International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.20%.

Matthews International Company Profile

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial products worldwide. The company's SGK Brand Solutions segment provides brand development and graphic design services, such as visual intellectual properties, packaging, and content creation; brand deployment and activation services, including design and production of merchandising exhibits and shopper experiences in digital and printed media channels; and consulting services to brand owners on workflow best practices, management and technologies, printing quality, measurement, and consistency.

