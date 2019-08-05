New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 29,200 Shares of Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 293,624 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 29,200 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $2,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 9,258.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,341,074 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $70,254,000 after buying an additional 7,262,631 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $19,595,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,655,071 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $92,401,000 after buying an additional 461,780 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 96.3% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 920,560 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $10,347,000 after buying an additional 451,700 shares during the period. Finally, Investec Asset Management North America Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Investec Asset Management North America Inc. now owns 1,441,709 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $16,205,000 after buying an additional 250,694 shares during the period.

In other news, VP David P. Poole sold 5,843 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.69, for a total transaction of $33,246.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 58,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,135.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark Scucchi acquired 9,483 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.27 per share, with a total value of $49,975.41. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 14,149 shares in the company, valued at $74,565.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RRC traded down $0.32 on Monday, reaching $4.68. The company had a trading volume of 301,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,731,790. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Range Resources Corp. has a 1-year low of $4.57 and a 1-year high of $18.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.12.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $851.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.93 million. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 45.91% and a positive return on equity of 4.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Range Resources Corp. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

RRC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Range Resources from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Range Resources from $11.00 to $8.50 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Range Resources from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Range Resources in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.53.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

