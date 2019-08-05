New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stock Holdings in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,095 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,040 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.29% of Quanex Building Products worth $1,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Quanex Building Products by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,967,331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,326,000 after purchasing an additional 20,474 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Quanex Building Products by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 554,778 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,540,000 after purchasing an additional 87,842 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Quanex Building Products in the fourth quarter valued at $7,441,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Quanex Building Products by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 461,633 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,274,000 after purchasing an additional 11,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Quanex Building Products by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 388,708 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,283,000 after purchasing an additional 69,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quanex Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

NYSE:NX traded down $0.36 on Monday, hitting $17.91. 948 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,906. The stock has a market capitalization of $605.14 million, a PE ratio of 28.11 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.22. Quanex Building Products Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.70 and a fifty-two week high of $19.75.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The construction company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $218.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.53 million. Quanex Building Products had a positive return on equity of 5.90% and a negative net margin of 1.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Quanex Building Products Company Profile

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: North American Engineered Components, European Engineered Components, and North American Cabinet Components. The company offers flexible insulating glass spacers, extruded vinyl profiles, window and door screens, and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as cabinet doors and other components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the kitchen and bathroom cabinet industry.

