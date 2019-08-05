Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) Shares Acquired by Diversified Investment Strategies LLC

Diversified Investment Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 342,338 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Newell Brands makes up about 5.1% of Diversified Investment Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Newell Brands worth $5,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Newell Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. LifePlan Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 163.6% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 195.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares during the last quarter. 98.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NWL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Newell Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Newell Brands in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Consumer Edge began coverage on Newell Brands in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Newell Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.80.

Shares of NWL opened at $15.34 on Monday. Newell Brands Inc has a 52-week low of $13.04 and a 52-week high of $27.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 9.55% and a negative net margin of 46.92%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

