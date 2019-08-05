Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $16.45, but opened at $15.34. Newell Brands shares last traded at $15.22, with a volume of 4,447,689 shares changing hands.

The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 46.92% and a positive return on equity of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Consumer Edge assumed coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Newell Brands in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Newell Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.30.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Newell Brands by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,103,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,388,000 after purchasing an additional 660,185 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in Newell Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Boothe Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in Newell Brands by 1.6% during the first quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 220,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank grew its holdings in Newell Brands by 3,754.9% during the first quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 17,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 17,160 shares during the period. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its holdings in Newell Brands by 3.2% during the first quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 52,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.98.

About Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL)

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

Read More: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.