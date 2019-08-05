Newton (NEW) Price Hits $0.0025 on Major Exchanges

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded up 5.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 5th. One Newton coin can currently be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges including Huobi Global, Hotbit and Huobi Korea. In the last week, Newton has traded 11.7% higher against the dollar. Newton has a market capitalization of $29.47 million and approximately $3.44 million worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002792 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.08 or 0.00239025 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008604 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $154.43 or 0.01314737 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000711 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00022093 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00105952 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000472 BTC.

About Newton

Newton was first traded on October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,948,333,332 coins. Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project. The official website for Newton is www.newtonproject.org.

Buying and Selling Newton

Newton can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Korea, Hotbit and Huobi Global. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newton should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Newton using one of the exchanges listed above.

