NewYorkCoin Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (NYC)

NewYorkCoin (CURRENCY:NYC) traded 15.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. One NewYorkCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Exrates, FreiExchange and Trade Satoshi. NewYorkCoin has a market capitalization of $1.91 million and $1,168.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, NewYorkCoin has traded 64% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $95.53 or 0.00817754 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00011320 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000999 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000047 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00011645 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000422 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00034717 BTC.

NewYorkCoin Coin Profile

NYC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 4th, 2014. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 134,024,588,760 coins. The official website for NewYorkCoin is nycoin.community. The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NewYorkCoin Coin Trading

NewYorkCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Exrates, Crex24, Trade Satoshi and FreiExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NewYorkCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NewYorkCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NewYorkCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

