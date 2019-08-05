NEXT Financial Group Inc Acquires 3,580 Shares of Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC)

NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC) by 162.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,780 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Canopy Growth were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Canopy Growth by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 847 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in Canopy Growth by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,906 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Canopy Growth by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,772 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hudock Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Canopy Growth by 99.5% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 868 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Canopy Growth by 221.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 643 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CGC stock traded down $1.21 on Monday, hitting $31.50. 1,404,262 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,314,107. The company has a quick ratio of 11.49, a current ratio of 12.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.81 and a beta of 3.64. Canopy Growth Corp has a one year low of $24.46 and a one year high of $59.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.86.

Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The marijuana producer reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.50). Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 15.82% and a negative net margin of 304.03%. The company had revenue of $70.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.06 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Canopy Growth Corp will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price target on Canopy Growth from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Canopy Growth in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $107.57 price target for the company. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Canopy Growth in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on Canopy Growth in a research note on Monday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.76 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.86.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

