NEXT Financial Group Inc Grows Position in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 19.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its position in Fiserv by 6.7% during the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 9,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fiserv by 9,000.0% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in Fiserv by 53.5% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 33,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after buying an additional 11,569 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp lifted its position in Fiserv by 1.3% during the first quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 45,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,055,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Fiserv by 10.1% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,153,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,829,000 after buying an additional 105,736 shares during the period. 87.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 20,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.49, for a total value of $1,709,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 2,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total value of $177,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 371,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,038,609.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,621,300 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on FISV. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Northcoast Research raised Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.86 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $106.00 price objective on Fiserv and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV traded down $2.37 on Monday, hitting $101.95. 1,229,186 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,345,075. Fiserv Inc has a 52 week low of $68.45 and a 52 week high of $107.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.56. The company has a market capitalization of $40.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.89, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.80.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 53.08% and a net margin of 16.08%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv Inc will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

