NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $214,000 Stake in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 44.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPG. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 150.0% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John Rulli sold 9,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.17, for a total value of $1,613,717.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,646 shares in the company, valued at $5,222,735.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 8.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SPG traded down $4.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $155.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,564,164. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $161.37. Simon Property Group Inc has a twelve month low of $155.04 and a twelve month high of $191.49. The firm has a market cap of $49.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.02.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.01. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.48% and a return on equity of 63.49%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.98 earnings per share. Simon Property Group’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group Inc will post 12.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $2.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.05. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.60%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SPG shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $191.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $198.00 to $193.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Simon Property Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.62.

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

