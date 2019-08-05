NEXT Financial Group Inc Invests $227,000 in Amplify Online Retail ETF (NASDAQ:IBUY)

NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Amplify Online Retail ETF (NASDAQ:IBUY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc owned 0.08% of Amplify Online Retail ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 18.8% in the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 7,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Amplify Online Retail ETF during the 1st quarter worth $135,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 6,943 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in Amplify Online Retail ETF during the 1st quarter worth $345,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Amplify Online Retail ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,173,000.

IBUY traded down $0.98 during trading on Monday, hitting $48.42. 542 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,447. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.95. Amplify Online Retail ETF has a 1 year low of $37.06 and a 1 year high of $54.55.

