NEXT Financial Group Inc Purchases New Position in Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf (BMV:GOVT)

NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf (BMV:GOVT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cardan Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf during the second quarter valued at about $213,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf by 458.1% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf by 104.7% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 65,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 33,698 shares in the last quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf by 846.9% during the second quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 284,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,350,000 after acquiring an additional 254,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf during the second quarter valued at about $468,000.

Get Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf alerts:

Shares of Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.14. Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf has a 12-month low of $448.20 and a 12-month high of $450.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.69.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf (BMV:GOVT).

Receive News & Ratings for Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.