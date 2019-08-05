NEXT Financial Group Inc Raises Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,385 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 33.9% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 72.6% in the first quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATVI stock traded down $2.99 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $46.03. The company had a trading volume of 291,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,508,894. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.94. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.85 and a fifty-two week high of $84.68. The stock has a market cap of $37.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.90.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.13. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 23.90%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Activision Blizzard’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Activision Blizzard news, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 2,333 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $102,652.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 11,333 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total value of $542,964.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,999 shares of company stock valued at $752,724. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on ATVI shares. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine raised Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.20.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

