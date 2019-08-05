NEXT Financial Group Inc Sells 3,707 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

NEXT Financial Group Inc decreased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 52.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,707 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 70.6% in the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 362,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,069,000 after buying an additional 149,939 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 22.7% in the first quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 14,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the second quarter worth about $103,000. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter worth about $9,328,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter worth about $204,000. 94.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Nancy Laben sold 35,389 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total transaction of $2,486,785.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Horacio Rozanski sold 31,000 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.77, for a total value of $2,131,870.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 197,788 shares of company stock valued at $13,624,612. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BAH stock traded down $1.07 on Monday, hitting $67.72. 18,528 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 894,099. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $43.24 and a 12-month high of $71.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.95.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.11. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 59.44% and a net margin of 6.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on BAH shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.70.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

