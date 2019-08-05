NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) Holdings Trimmed by Middleton & Co Inc MA

Middleton & Co Inc MA lowered its position in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 755 shares during the period. NextEra Energy accounts for 1.4% of Middleton & Co Inc MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $8,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 446.4% during the second quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC now owns 765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 75.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NEE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Scotiabank upgraded NextEra Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $187.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $205.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.50.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $210.61 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.91. The stock has a market cap of $101.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.52. NextEra Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $164.25 and a 1 year high of $213.23.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 18.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. Research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Inc will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.94%.

In related news, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.90, for a total value of $324,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,716,113.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 2,976 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.44, for a total value of $578,653.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,759,307.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 101,300 shares of company stock valued at $20,217,711. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

Read More: What is a Special Dividend?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.