Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $8.52. Nicholas Financial shares last traded at $8.52, with a volume of 1,758 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Nicholas Financial from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th.

Get Nicholas Financial alerts:

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.94.

Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The credit services provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.40 million for the quarter. Nicholas Financial had a negative net margin of 5.12% and a negative return on equity of 3.72%.

In other Nicholas Financial news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson acquired 27,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.02 per share, for a total transaction of $248,122.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas W. Marohn acquired 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.66 per share, with a total value of $106,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,586.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 201,521 shares of company stock valued at $1,822,076 over the last ninety days. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in Nicholas Financial by 0.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 449,033 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Nicholas Financial by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 508,401 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Group LLC lifted its position in Nicholas Financial by 9.7% during the second quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 1,745,746 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,410,000 after purchasing an additional 154,824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.64% of the company’s stock.

Nicholas Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:NICK)

Nicholas Financial, Inc operates as a specialized consumer finance company in the United States. The company engages in acquiring and servicing automobile finance installment contracts for the purchase of new and used automobiles and light trucks. It also originates direct consumer loans and sells consumer-finance related products.

See Also: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Nicholas Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nicholas Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.