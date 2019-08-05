Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Nidec Co. (OTCMKTS:NJDCY)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $32.64. Nidec shares last traded at $32.22, with a volume of 8,773 shares.

NJDCY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Nidec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. ValuEngine cut Nidec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th.

The company has a market capitalization of $38.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Nidec Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NJDCY)

Nidec Corporation manufactures and sells motors and other electronic products worldwide. It offers brushless DC, brush DC, induction, SR, synchronous, servo, and stepping motors, as well as drive circuits; fans and blowers, such as DC axial flow, DC blower, and AC axial flow fans; and machinery, including inspection and measuring systems, automation units, control equipment, marking devices, and optical devices.

