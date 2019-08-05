NII (NASDAQ:NIHD) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of NII (NASDAQ:NIHD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NIHD stock remained flat at $$1.68 during trading hours on Thursday. 38,002 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 628,033. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.78. NII has a 12-month low of $1.58 and a 12-month high of $8.51.

NII (NASDAQ:NIHD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $146.80 million during the quarter.

In related news, VP Timothy M. Mulieri sold 31,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total value of $61,148.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,948.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benefit Street Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of NII by 47.2% during the first quarter. Benefit Street Partners LLC now owns 5,194,815 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $10,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664,748 shares during the last quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in NII in the first quarter worth $1,523,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in NII in the second quarter worth $726,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of NII in the first quarter valued at $771,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of NII by 32.1% in the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 1,070,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after buying an additional 260,000 shares in the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NII

NII Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless communication services to the individual consumers under the Nextel brand in Brazil. The company offers its services through wideband code division multiple access and long-term evolution networks. Its services include mobile telephone voice and wireless data, and international voice and data roaming services.

