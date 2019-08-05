Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) Stock Holdings Increased by Squar Milner Financial Services LLC

Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,711 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Nike by 27.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,077,703 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,943,374,000 after purchasing an additional 4,908,916 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nike by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,065,913 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,263,116,000 after buying an additional 796,906 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nike by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,357,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $471,331,000 after buying an additional 1,047,428 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Nike by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,507,942 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $260,074,000 after buying an additional 69,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nike by 40.8% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,282,717 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $275,583,000 after buying an additional 950,574 shares in the last quarter. 65.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NKE stock traded down $2.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $78.85. The stock had a trading volume of 4,217,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,393,963. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Nike Inc has a 12 month low of $66.53 and a 12 month high of $90.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.04). Nike had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 45.12%. The firm had revenue of $10.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Nike’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nike Inc will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Elliott Hill sold 34,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.34, for a total value of $3,012,394.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Lechleiter sold 5,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total transaction of $471,024.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,964,658.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,637 shares of company stock valued at $7,388,637 over the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Nike from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. UBS Group set a $85.00 target price on shares of Nike and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $83.00 target price on shares of Nike and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $103.00 price objective on shares of Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Macquarie set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nike currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.86.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

