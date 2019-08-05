Niobium Coin (NBC) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.13 Million

Niobium Coin (CURRENCY:NBC) traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. Over the last seven days, Niobium Coin has traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Niobium Coin has a market capitalization of $1.13 million and $3,168.00 worth of Niobium Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Niobium Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0231 or 0.00000196 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Exrates and Bleutrade.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002745 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.98 or 0.00237410 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008567 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $153.75 or 0.01304562 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000701 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00021238 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00102778 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000463 BTC.

Niobium Coin Token Profile

Niobium Coin’s launch date was December 1st, 2017. Niobium Coin’s total supply is 102,289,706 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,077,668 tokens. Niobium Coin’s official Twitter account is @NiobiumCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. Niobium Coin’s official website is niobiumcoin.io. The Reddit community for Niobium Coin is /r/NiobiumBomesp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Niobium Coin Token Trading

Niobium Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, YoBit and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobium Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Niobium Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Niobium Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

