Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Purchases 5,470 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,359 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,470 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up about 1.7% of Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $22,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Command Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Home Depot by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,608 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its position in Home Depot by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 1,519 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orrstown Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Home Depot by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,791 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 69.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush set a $190.00 target price on Home Depot and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Home Depot from $223.00 to $217.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Home Depot from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Gabelli lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.78.

Home Depot stock traded down $6.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $206.06. 1,684,908 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,908,030. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.83. Home Depot Inc has a 12-month low of $158.09 and a 12-month high of $219.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.12.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $26.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.34 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 6,597.69% and a net margin of 10.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Carol B. Tome sold 26,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.17, for a total value of $4,981,602.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 519,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,227,090.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 34,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.09, for a total value of $7,010,097.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,567,742.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,522 shares of company stock valued at $16,156,831. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

