Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 5,300 Shares of American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,600 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,019,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,152,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $47,726,000 after purchasing an additional 960,273 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,863,590 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $36,022,000 after purchasing an additional 223,029 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,371,548 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $30,407,000 after acquiring an additional 16,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,009,555 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $19,515,000 after acquiring an additional 345,597 shares during the last quarter. 90.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

AEO stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.65. 44,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,237,880. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.41. American Eagle Outfitters has a 1-year low of $16.00 and a 1-year high of $29.88.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $886.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $855.55 million. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.1375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.16%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of American Eagle Outfitters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group set a $26.00 price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.73.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

See Also: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO).

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.