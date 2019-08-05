Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 600 Shares of Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 8.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,082 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amc Networks were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMCX. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Amc Networks by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,028,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,203,000 after buying an additional 825,811 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP purchased a new stake in shares of Amc Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,625,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Amc Networks by 205.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 723,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,081,000 after purchasing an additional 487,042 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Amc Networks by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 635,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,059,000 after purchasing an additional 37,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amc Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,521,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMCX traded down $1.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $51.69. 3,306 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 525,464. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 5.96, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.85. Amc Networks Inc has a one year low of $51.04 and a one year high of $68.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.75.

Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $772.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.03 million. Amc Networks had a return on equity of 127.16% and a net margin of 15.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amc Networks Inc will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amc Networks news, EVP James Gallagher sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total value of $273,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,689 shares in the company, valued at $856,776.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sean S. Sullivan sold 27,232 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total value of $1,487,139.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,189,314.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 21.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Amc Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Gabelli restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amc Networks in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Amc Networks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded Amc Networks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amc Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.20.

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

