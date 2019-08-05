Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 4,697 Shares of CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,697 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in CyrusOne by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,697,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $718,297,000 after acquiring an additional 297,154 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CyrusOne by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,467,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $181,860,000 after buying an additional 148,771 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of CyrusOne by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,355,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,982,000 after buying an additional 113,070 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CyrusOne by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,766,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,053,000 after buying an additional 227,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of CyrusOne by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,443,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,355,000 after buying an additional 37,467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CONE stock traded down $1.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $61.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 832,092. CyrusOne Inc has a 52-week low of $48.94 and a 52-week high of $69.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.65.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. CyrusOne had a negative return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 7.44%. The company had revenue of $251.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. CyrusOne’s revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CyrusOne Inc will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. This is a positive change from CyrusOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is presently 55.59%.

CONE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on CyrusOne to $68.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank upgraded CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.39 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CyrusOne has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.80.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

