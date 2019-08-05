Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $422,000 Stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR) by 157.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 12,367 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XHR. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $179,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. 87.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xenia Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.30. The company had a trading volume of 7,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,738. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.01. Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc has a fifty-two week low of $16.47 and a fifty-two week high of $24.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.20.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $304.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.57 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.55%.

A number of research firms recently commented on XHR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. B. Riley set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.80.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests primarily in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 40 hotels comprising 11,167 rooms across 17 states.

Recommended Story: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.