Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $462,000 Holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 110.7% during the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 16,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 2.1% during the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 32,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $306,000. New England Research & Management Inc. grew its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 14.8% during the second quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 23,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. grew its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.7% during the second quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 286,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,889 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.17% of the company’s stock.

BXMT traded down $0.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $35.00. The company had a trading volume of 13,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,793. Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc has a 12 month low of $30.84 and a 12 month high of $36.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.52.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 46.31% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The firm had revenue of $106.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is currently 93.58%.

BXMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.63.

In other news, CFO Anthony F. Marone, Jr. sold 793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.45, for a total value of $28,111.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,057,260.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Treasurer Douglas N. Armer sold 1,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.46, for a total transaction of $67,834.98. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 74,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,637,621.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,073 shares of company stock worth $145,310. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

