NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan Has $450,000 Stock Position in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan trimmed its position in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) by 37.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LCII. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in LCI Industries by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in LCI Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in LCI Industries by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in LCI Industries by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in LCI Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LCII. CL King downgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a research report on Friday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. LCI Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.75.

Shares of NYSE:LCII traded down $3.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $85.45. The stock had a trading volume of 2,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,289. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.57. LCI Industries has a twelve month low of $59.68 and a twelve month high of $102.22.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $592.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.65 million. LCI Industries had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 18.94%. LCI Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that LCI Industries will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures or distributes various components for the OEMs of RVs and adjacent industries, including buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment, and other cargo; travel trailers, fifth-wheel travel trailers, folding camping trailers, and truck campers; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing.

