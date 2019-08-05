NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan Increases Position in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP)

NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan boosted its holdings in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan’s holdings in Tupperware Brands were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 264.9% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Tupperware Brands from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Tupperware Brands in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

In other news, Director Kriss Cloninger III acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,135. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director E V. Goings acquired 33,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $502,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,853 shares in the company, valued at $1,557,795. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TUP traded up $0.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,100,155. Tupperware Brands Co. has a one year low of $14.11 and a one year high of $38.90. The stock has a market cap of $717.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.48, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.96.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.04). Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 98.38% and a net margin of 6.79%. The business had revenue of $475.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.20%. Tupperware Brands’s payout ratio is presently 25.12%.

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of various products across a range of brands and categories in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, North America, and South America. The company engages in the manufacture and sale of design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

