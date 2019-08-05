NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan Sells 4,000 Shares of John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT)

NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan lessened its position in John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT) by 64.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in John Bean Technologies by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 328,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,615,000 after acquiring an additional 19,774 shares during the last quarter. RK Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in John Bean Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $2,757,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in John Bean Technologies by 246.1% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 219,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,141,000 after buying an additional 155,863 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in John Bean Technologies by 1.7% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 724,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,549,000 after buying an additional 12,207 shares during the period. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC boosted its position in John Bean Technologies by 23.4% during the first quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 13,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares during the period.

NYSE JBT traded down $4.99 during trading on Monday, hitting $102.36. 3,222 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,231. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $119.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.46. John Bean Technologies Corp has a 12-month low of $66.28 and a 12-month high of $127.97.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $493.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.04 million. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 33.68%. John Bean Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that John Bean Technologies Corp will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on JBT shares. Wellington Shields lowered shares of John Bean Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of John Bean Technologies from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of John Bean Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of John Bean Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.60.

In other news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.30, for a total transaction of $34,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,246 shares in the company, valued at $5,743,117.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James L. Marvin sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.48, for a total transaction of $183,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,426,696.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It provides chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and packaging systems for poultry, beef, pork, and seafood, as well as ready-to-eat meals, fruits, vegetables, dairy, and bakery products; solutions to extract, concentrate, and aseptically process citrus, tomato and other fruits, vegetables, and juices; and solutions for the filling, closing, and preservation of fruits, vegetables, soups, sauces, and dairy and pet food products, as well as ready-to-eat meals.

