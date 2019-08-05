NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan Trims Stake in Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG)

NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan lowered its stake in shares of Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 140,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan owned about 0.06% of Plug Power worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Plug Power by 52.8% during the first quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 16,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Plug Power by 3.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 227,250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 8,331 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Plug Power by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 39,763 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 8,556 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Plug Power by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 53,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 14,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PLUG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. BidaskClub cut shares of Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.58.

Plug Power stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.07. 158,299 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,531,441. The stock has a market cap of $527.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.29. Plug Power Inc has a 12 month low of $0.99 and a 12 month high of $2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The electronics maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $18.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.17 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 53.11% and a negative return on equity of 802.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Plug Power Inc, an alternative energy technology provider, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and commercialization of hydrogen and fuel cell systems for the material handling and stationary power markets primarily in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

