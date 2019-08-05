No BS Crypto Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $16,145.00 (NOBS)

No BS Crypto (CURRENCY:NOBS) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 5th. No BS Crypto has a total market cap of $99,046.00 and approximately $16,145.00 worth of No BS Crypto was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, No BS Crypto has traded 3.4% higher against the dollar. One No BS Crypto token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, CoinEx and Stocks.Exchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

No BS Crypto Token Profile

No BS Crypto’s genesis date was May 4th, 2018. No BS Crypto’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,504,098,000 tokens. No BS Crypto’s official website is nobscrypto.com. No BS Crypto’s official Twitter account is @noBScrypto.

No BS Crypto Token Trading

No BS Crypto can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, BitForex and CoinEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as No BS Crypto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade No BS Crypto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy No BS Crypto using one of the exchanges listed above.

