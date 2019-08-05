Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Noah (NYSE:NOAH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on NOAH. Zacks Investment Research reissued a hold rating on shares of Noah in a report on Saturday, June 29th. TheStreet cut Noah from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup cut Noah from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $54.17 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Noah from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.72.

Shares of Noah stock traded down $1.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.89. 383,218 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 785,532. Noah has a 1-year low of $30.32 and a 1-year high of $60.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.41.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The asset manager reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter. Noah had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 24.67%. The company had revenue of $132.60 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Noah will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Noah in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Noah by 103.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Noah by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,810 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in Noah by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 3,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Noah in the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. 53.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with focus on wealth investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Financial Service.

