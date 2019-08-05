Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX) Sets New 1-Year Low After Earnings Miss

Noble Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:NBLX)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $25.37 and last traded at $25.94, with a volume of 89016 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.90.

The energy company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $158.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.40 million. Noble Midstream Partners had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 12.84%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.6418 per share. This represents a $2.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. Noble Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 61.87%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NBLX. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Noble Midstream Partners in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Noble Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Noble Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, Rowe cut their price objective on shares of Noble Midstream Partners to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Noble Midstream Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.91.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBLX. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 12,284.8% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,058,851 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $74,139,000 after buying an additional 2,042,227 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 73.2% during the first quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,023,941 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,872,000 after buying an additional 432,881 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 10.9% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,306,669 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,053,000 after buying an additional 128,430 shares during the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 112.7% during the first quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 235,279 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,472,000 after buying an additional 124,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 236.4% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 109,570 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,946,000 after buying an additional 77,000 shares during the last quarter. 55.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 6.55, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.10.

Noble Midstream Partners Company Profile (NYSE:NBLX)

Noble Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering Systems, Fresh Water Delivery, and Investments and Other. The company provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

