Nomura Increases Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Price Target to $575.00

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) had its price target raised by Nomura from $505.00 to $575.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Nomura currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Equinix from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Equinix from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Equinix from $542.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Equinix from $500.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Equinix from $524.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $527.21.

Get Equinix alerts:

Equinix stock traded down $2.87 during trading on Thursday, reaching $521.22. The company had a trading volume of 3,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,871. Equinix has a 52 week low of $335.29 and a 52 week high of $533.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $509.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.14 by ($3.45). Equinix had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.63 earnings per share. Equinix’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Equinix will post 20.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $2.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $9.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.56%.

In other news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.62, for a total transaction of $491,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,578 shares in the company, valued at $1,267,396.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.88, for a total value of $97,576.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,450 shares of company stock worth $1,202,784. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equinix during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Equinix by 63.6% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 54 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Washington Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Equinix during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equinix during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

See Also: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.