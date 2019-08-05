Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Norsk Hydro ASA is an aluminium company with production, sales and trading activities. The company’s operating segment consists of Bauxite & Alumina, Primary Metal, Metal Markets, Rolled Products, Energy and Other and eliminations. Norsk Hydro ASA is headquartered in Oslo, Norway. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on NHYDY. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.00.

Shares of NHYDY opened at $3.22 on Friday. Norsk Hydro ASA has a twelve month low of $3.19 and a twelve month high of $6.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.60.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter. Norsk Hydro ASA had a return on equity of 2.10% and a net margin of 0.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

About Norsk Hydro ASA

Norsk Hydro ASA operates as an integrated aluminum company worldwide. It operates in six segments: Bauxite & Alumina, Primary Metal, Metal Markets, Rolled Products, Extruded Solutions, and Energy. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, as well as the sale of alumina.

