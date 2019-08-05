Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Given New $79.00 Price Target at Maxim Group

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) had its target price upped by analysts at Maxim Group from $72.00 to $79.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Maxim Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northwest Natural from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.25.

NYSE NWN opened at $71.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53, a PEG ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.04. Northwest Natural has a 52 week low of $57.20 and a 52 week high of $72.66.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $285.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.06 million. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 9.86%. Northwest Natural’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Northwest Natural will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Northwest Natural during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Northwest Natural by 120.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Northwest Natural in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Northwest Natural by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its position in Northwest Natural by 3,479.5% in the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.22% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. It is also involved in the gas storage activities, water businesses, and other investments and activities.

