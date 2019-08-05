Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) Stock Holdings Increased by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 211,718 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,450 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $11,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NCLH. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,258,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,134,000 after purchasing an additional 174,266 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,958,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,188,000 after acquiring an additional 416,956 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,359,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,655,000 after acquiring an additional 11,939 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,194,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,583,000 after acquiring an additional 195,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,501,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,501,000 after acquiring an additional 42,374 shares during the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NCLH. BidaskClub cut Norwegian Cruise Line from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Buckingham Research cut Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.46.

In related news, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 3,077 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.52, for a total transaction of $173,912.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 453,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,658,271.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason Montague sold 10,805 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $621,287.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,347,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,752 shares of company stock valued at $4,442,698. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $46.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,145,743. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.85. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $39.36 and a 1-year high of $59.71.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS.

Norwegian Cruise Line Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

Read More: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH).

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.