Notis McConarty Edward Cuts Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Notis McConarty Edward lowered its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,485 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for about 2.4% of Notis McConarty Edward’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Notis McConarty Edward’s holdings in Danaher were worth $5,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 188.7% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 205 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the first quarter worth about $55,000. American Research & Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the second quarter worth about $69,000. 78.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DHR traded down $2.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $136.55. 938,405 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,511,232. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $94.59 and a fifty-two week high of $145.50. The stock has a market cap of $99.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Danaher had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.04%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus raised their price objective on Danaher to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised their price objective on Danaher from $136.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $134.00 price objective on Danaher and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Danaher from $131.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective (up previously from $142.00) on shares of Danaher in a report on Friday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.54.

In other news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales acquired 1,900 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $130.78 per share, for a total transaction of $248,482.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian W. Ellis sold 1,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $145,480.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,851.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 392,121 shares of company stock valued at $53,603,339 in the last quarter. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

