Notis McConarty Edward Decreases Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Notis McConarty Edward decreased its holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 20.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,725 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 2,305 shares during the period. Notis McConarty Edward’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $663,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,379,210 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $534,896,000 after buying an additional 99,528 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in QUALCOMM by 179.2% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,770,291 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $272,050,000 after buying an additional 3,061,598 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its position in QUALCOMM by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 3,221,596 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $183,728,000 after buying an additional 1,052,071 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,665,440 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $152,010,000 after buying an additional 163,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in QUALCOMM by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,659,746 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $151,685,000 after buying an additional 416,097 shares during the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays downgraded QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Cfra set a $80.00 price target on QUALCOMM and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Edward Jones downgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $69.31 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.93.

In related news, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 11,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.68, for a total value of $935,714.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,699.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michelle M. Sterling sold 5,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.44, for a total value of $480,606.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,069 shares of company stock valued at $3,489,942. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $1.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $69.57. 541,216 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,079,326. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.44. The company has a market capitalization of $86.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.10 and a 52 week high of $90.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 112.21% and a net margin of 13.41%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.74%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

