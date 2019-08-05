Notis McConarty Edward Grows Position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Notis McConarty Edward raised its holdings in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,363 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,176 shares during the quarter. Notis McConarty Edward’s holdings in Paypal were worth $1,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,149,415 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $180,744,000 after buying an additional 6,044 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,422,120 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,210,539,000 after buying an additional 851,398 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paypal in the fourth quarter worth about $1,787,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 473,003 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,776,000 after buying an additional 21,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,495 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. 80.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research set a $130.00 price target on shares of Paypal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Paypal from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Paypal to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Paypal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Paypal from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.81.

In other Paypal news, EVP Aaron Karczmer sold 3,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.71, for a total transaction of $359,858.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,041 shares in the company, valued at $1,740,394.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.73, for a total transaction of $3,291,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 538,821 shares in the company, valued at $59,124,828.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,840 shares of company stock worth $11,336,732 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PYPL traded down $2.19 on Monday, reaching $104.90. 370,760 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,977,053. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $74.66 and a 12 month high of $121.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $116.59. The firm has a market cap of $126.01 billion, a PE ratio of 58.61, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.97.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.12. Paypal had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

