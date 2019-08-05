Notis McConarty Edward Sells 210 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Notis McConarty Edward trimmed its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Notis McConarty Edward’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ITW. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 15,116.7% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 661,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,117,000 after purchasing an additional 656,821 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 14,261.0% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 390,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 387,757 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 144.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 540,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,613,000 after buying an additional 319,752 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,925,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $496,400,000 after buying an additional 227,625 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter valued at approximately $21,156,000. 77.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ITW traded down $4.83 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $146.84. The stock had a trading volume of 74,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,433,815. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $117.75 and a one year high of $160.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.87. The stock has a market cap of $49.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $151.19.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.03. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 76.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.63%.

In other news, EVP Steven L. Martindale sold 48,622 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.88, for a total transaction of $7,579,197.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,179,030.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Randall J. Scheuneman sold 14,931 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.17, for a total transaction of $2,242,188.27. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,244,122.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,878 shares of company stock valued at $11,313,386 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ITW shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $124.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $134.00 price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.33.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

