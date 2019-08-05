nUSD (NUSD) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $10,571.00

nUSD (CURRENCY:NUSD) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. One nUSD token can currently be bought for $0.97 or 0.00028461 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. nUSD has a total market cap of $1.20 million and $10,571.00 worth of nUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, nUSD has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $593.15 or 0.05013675 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00039855 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000085 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001135 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001196 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

nUSD Token Profile

nUSD (CRYPTO:NUSD) is a token. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2018. nUSD’s total supply is 1,241,935 tokens. nUSD’s official website is havven.io. The Reddit community for nUSD is /r/havven and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for nUSD is blog.havven.io. nUSD’s official Twitter account is @havven_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

nUSD Token Trading

nUSD can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as nUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade nUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy nUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

