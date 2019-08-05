Nuvectra (NASDAQ:NVTR) Price Target Cut to $10.00

Nuvectra (NASDAQ:NVTR) had its price target reduced by JMP Securities to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NVTR. ValuEngine downgraded Nuvectra from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nuvectra from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price objective on Nuvectra from $18.00 to $4.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.75.

Get Nuvectra alerts:

NVTR stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.79. The company had a trading volume of 27,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,233. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 4.86 and a quick ratio of 6.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.84. Nuvectra has a fifty-two week low of $1.75 and a fifty-two week high of $25.17. The stock has a market cap of $31.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 0.72.

Nuvectra (NASDAQ:NVTR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $12.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.42 million. Nuvectra had a negative return on equity of 58.23% and a negative net margin of 99.08%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nuvectra will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Joseph Paul Hanchin sold 7,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.98, for a total transaction of $31,442.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Benjamin Tranchina bought 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.25 per share, for a total transaction of $36,125.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Nuvectra by 30.3% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 163,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 38,000 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Nuvectra by 19.8% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 78,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares in the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Nuvectra during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Nuvectra by 89.9% during the second quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Nuvectra during the first quarter worth approximately $1,155,000. 76.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuvectra Company Profile

Nuvectra Corporation, a neurostimulation medical device company, develops and commercializes neurostimulation technology platform for the treatment of various disorders in neuroscience and clinical markets. The company offers Algovita, a spinal cord stimulation system for the treatment of chronic intractable pain of the trunk and limbs.

See Also: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvectra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvectra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.